China helps travel agencies tide over epidemic

Xinhua) 08:50, April 12, 2022

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China is allowing travel agencies to withdraw their travel service quality sureties or to postpone payments, as part of efforts to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, a government circular said on Monday.

The deadline for contributions has been extended to March 31, 2023, said the circular released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, which noted that the policy does not apply to travel agencies contributing the surety in the form of bank guarantees or insurance, or those whose surety has been frozen by the court.

China requires travel agencies to contribute a surety for travel service quality, which is used to compensate tourists who suffered from substandard services or to pay for emergency aid to members of tour groups whose personal safety is in danger.

