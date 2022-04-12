Shanghai to bring epidemic under control: Spokesperson

(People's Daily App) 09:47, April 12, 2022

With the leadership of the Communist Party of China and help from all over the country, the epidemic in Shanghai will be contained soon, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.

China’s central, provincial and municipal governments have sent medical staff and supplies to help Shanghai, Zhao said.

Asked whether China would continue with its dynamic zero-COVID policy, Zhao said, “The Chinese government’s dynamic zero-COVID approach is in the spirit of being responsible to the people of China and the world.”

China had one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 infection and mortality in the world, Zhao said.

The policy has “proved to be in line with its national conditions, and has made an important contribution to the global fight against the COVID-19,” he said, adding “There is an end to every pandemic and every war.”

(Produced by Qiao Wai and Meng Gaohan)

