All-out efforts in fighting COVID-19 at newly-built makeshift hospital in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 13:35, April 11, 2022

Medical staff monitor health data of patients in the quarantine zone at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, east China's Shanghai, April 10, 2022. A total of 148 medical workers from Jiangxi Province are providing assistance in fighting the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic in the N3 quarantine zone in Shanghai. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

