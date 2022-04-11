Home>>
Light show staged at the Bund to support anti-epidemic efforts in Shanghai
(Ecns.cn) 10:59, April 11, 2022
Landmark buildings at the Bund light up to support the anti-epidemic efforts in Shanghai, April 10, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
