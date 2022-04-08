Anti-pandemic supplies worth up to 8 million yuan sent to Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 11:12, April 08, 2022

Staff members of a fruit base load supplies onto a truck in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, April 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

The first batch of anti-pandemic supplies including 16,000 boxes of dried fruit, are expected to arrive in Shanghai in four days. Xinjiang will donate anti-pandemic supplies, including dried fruit and fragrant pears worth up to eight million yuan, to Shanghai.

