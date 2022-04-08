East China's township sends fresh bamboo shoots to Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:35, April 08, 2022

Volunteers sort and pack bamboo shoots in Taihuyuan Township of Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2022. The township organized volunteers to help daily send about 15,000 kg fresh bamboo shoots to Shanghai, a megacity which is under temporary closed-off management due to COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)