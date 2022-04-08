Home>>
East China's township sends fresh bamboo shoots to Shanghai
(Xinhua) 08:35, April 08, 2022
Volunteers sort and pack bamboo shoots in Taihuyuan Township of Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 7, 2022. The township organized volunteers to help daily send about 15,000 kg fresh bamboo shoots to Shanghai, a megacity which is under temporary closed-off management due to COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Medics from Fujian leave for Shanghai to aid in battle against COVID-19 resurgence
- Shanghai vows to ensure daily supplies amid COVID-19 resurgence
- Shanghai conducts new round of citywide COVID-19 testing
- Shanghai converts National Exhibition and Convention Center into makeshift hospital
- Pharmacy in Shanghai stays in business to deliver medicines
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.