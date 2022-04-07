We Are China

Shanghai conducts new round of citywide COVID-19 testing

Ecns.cn) 10:04, April 07, 2022

Community staff members register information for residents before medical workers take nucleic acid sampling, Shanghai, east of China, April 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Shanghai on Wednesday launched another round of citywide antigen and nucleic acid testing.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)