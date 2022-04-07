Home>>
Shanghai conducts new round of citywide COVID-19 testing
(Ecns.cn) 10:04, April 07, 2022
Community staff members register information for residents before medical workers take nucleic acid sampling, Shanghai, east of China, April 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Shanghai on Wednesday launched another round of citywide antigen and nucleic acid testing.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai converts National Exhibition and Convention Center into makeshift hospital
- Pharmacy in Shanghai stays in business to deliver medicines
- Thank you for your aid
- China sends nearly 40,000 medics to Shanghai in tough fight against Omicron
- Shanghai turns National Exhibition and Convention Center into makeshift hospital
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.