Pharmacy in Shanghai stays in business to deliver medicines

Xinhua) 09:16, April 07, 2022

A pharmacist puts medicines in bags together with ice cubes at the Shanghai Pharma E Pharmacy in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. During the temporary closed-off management period in Shanghai, supply and delivery of special drugs to those patients who need them is particularly important. A pharmacy called Shanghai Pharma E Pharmacy, which sells more than 260 new drugs, special drugs and drugs for rare diseases, stays in business to supply and deliver the medicines. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Deliveryman Ye Yifei checks the order information at a community in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A car of Shanghai Pharma E Pharmacy delivers medicines in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A pharmacist takes medicinal drugs for acute lymphoblastic leukemia out of a cold storage at the Shanghai Pharma E Pharmacy in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Deliveryman Ye Yifei (R) gives prescriptions to a doctor for review at the Shanghai Pharma E Pharmacy in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A pharmacist takes out medicinal drugs from a cold storage at the Shanghai Pharma E Pharmacy in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A policeman checks the special pass and personal information of the medicine deliveryman Ye Yifei in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Deliveryman Ye Yifei prepares to drive to deliver medicines in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A pharmacist takes medicinal drugs for acute lymphoblastic leukemia out of a cold storage at the Shanghai Pharma E Pharmacy in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Deliveryman Ye Yifei delivers a medicinal drug enhancing postoperative immunity to a patient's daughter in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Deliveryman Ye Yifei walks out of the Shanghai Pharma E Pharmacy with medicines in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A pharmacist puts medicinal drugs in a bag with ice cubes at the Shanghai Pharma E Pharmacy in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A car delivering medicines runs on the Lupu Bridge in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Deliveryman Ye Yifei delivers medicines to Shanghai Xuhui Central Hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Deliveryman Ye Yifei (R) puts on protective clothing before setting out at the Shanghai Pharma E Pharmacy in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Deliveryman Ye Yifei checks the order information at the Shanghai Pharma E Pharmacy in Shanghai, east China, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

