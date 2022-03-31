Emma Leaning's quarantine life at Shanghai World Expo site

(People's Daily App) 11:22, March 31, 2022

British National Emma Leaning, who is currently living in Shanghai, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been required to enter central quarantine. She is at the Shanghai World Expo site, which has just been repurposed to house 7,000 asymptomatic patients. Let’s see how she’s getting along there.

(Video source: SHINE)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)