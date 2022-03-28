COVID-19 antigen test kits sold at Beijing's pharmacies

Ecns.cn) 16:36, March 28, 2022

A customer buys COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits at a pharmacy in Beijing, March 28, 2022. Such kits for self-testing are available to the public in Beijing now. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

