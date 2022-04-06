10 warehouses built to ensure daily supplies in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 11:15, April 06, 2022

Staff members sort daily supplies for residents at Hongkou football field in Shanghai, April 5, 2022. Shanghai has set up 10 warehouses for extra storage and increase sources of supplies and coordinate with suppliers to expand procurement channels to boost market supply. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

