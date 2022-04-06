Home>>
Shanghai turns National Exhibition and Convention Center into makeshift hospital
(Xinhua) 16:45, April 06, 2022
People work at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in east China's Shanghai, April 5, 2022. Shanghai is converting the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) into a makeshift hospital with a planned capacity of 40,000 beds.
Upon completion, it is expected to act as the biggest such hospital for those testing positive for COVID-19 in the metropolis. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
