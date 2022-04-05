Shanghai launches citywide nucleic acid testing campaign

Xinhua) 10:38, April 05, 2022

A medical worker from east China's Zhejiang Province takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test at a community in Songjiang District of Shanghai, east China, April 4, 2022. Amid rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in its latest resurgence, Shanghai on Monday launched a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign covering the city's more than 24 million residents. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Residents wait to take nucleic acid tests at a community in Pudong New Area of east China's Shanghai, April 4, 2022. Amid rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in its latest resurgence, Shanghai on Monday launched a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign covering the city's more than 24 million residents. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Medical workers from east China's Zhejiang Province take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid tests at a community in Songjiang District of Shanghai, east China, April 4, 2022. Amid rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in its latest resurgence, Shanghai on Monday launched a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign covering the city's more than 24 million residents. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A medical worker from east China's Jiangsu Province takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a community in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China, April 4, 2022. Amid rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in its latest resurgence, Shanghai on Monday launched a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign covering the city's more than 24 million residents. (Xinhua/Gao Feng)

A medical worker from east China's Zhejiang Province takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test at a community in Songjiang District of Shanghai, east China, April 4, 2022. Amid rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in its latest resurgence, Shanghai on Monday launched a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign covering the city's more than 24 million residents. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A medical worker from east China's Anhui Province takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a community in Huangpu District of Shanghai, east China, April 4, 2022. Amid rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in its latest resurgence, Shanghai on Monday launched a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign covering the city's more than 24 million residents. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Residents prepare to take nucleic acid tests at a community in Putuo District of Shanghai, east China, April 4, 2022. Amid rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in its latest resurgence, Shanghai on Monday launched a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign covering the city's more than 24 million residents. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

