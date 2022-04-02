Home>>
Bird's eye view of Puxi area under temporary closed-off management
(Ecns.cn) 10:26, April 02, 2022
Photo taken on April 1, 2022 shows the empty elevated Yan'an Road in Puxi, areas west of the Huangpu River, during temporary closed-off management in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqing)
