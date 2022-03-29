Home>>
Shanghai screens over 8 mln people in new round of COVID-19 tests
(Xinhua) 15:28, March 29, 2022
SHANGHAI, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai tested more than 8.26 million residents in a new round of nucleic acid testing on Monday, a municipal health official told a press conference on Tuesday.
The campaign was launched in areas including those lying to the east of the Huangpu River, which are under temporary closed-off management, said Wu Qianyu, an official with the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission.
Around 17,000 testing personnel from Shanghai and the surrounding provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang had set up 6,300 test sites in these areas, Wu said.
Shanghai reported 96 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4,381 asymptomatic carriers on Monday.
