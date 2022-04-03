Home>>
Shanghai launches citywide antigen testing
(Xinhua) 13:44, April 03, 2022
SHANGHAI, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai will conduct citywide antigen testing on Sunday and nucleic acid testing on Monday amid efforts to contain the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis, according to local authorities.
The measures were aimed at completely eliminating potential risks, cutting off the chain of transmission, curbing the spread of the virus, and achieving dynamic zero-COVID as soon as possible, Wu Qianyu, an official with the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, told a press conference on Sunday.
Shanghai reported 438 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 7,788 asymptomatic carriers on Saturday.
