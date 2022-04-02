Ruijin Hospital optimizing emergency services in Shanghai
A nurse learns about the situation of a patient at the emergency center of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Ruijin Hospital has been optimizing its emergency services amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai. More personnel have been assigned to reinforce the emergency capability. (Xinhua/Yuan Quan)
Emergency medical workers carry a patient out of an ambulance at the emergency center of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Ruijin Hospital has been optimizing its emergency services amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai. More personnel have been assigned to reinforce the emergency capability. (Xinhua/Yuan Quan)
An emergency staffer carries a patient into an emergency treatment room of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Ruijin Hospital has been optimizing its emergency services amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai. More personnel have been assigned to reinforce the emergency capability. (Xinhua/Yuan Quan)
Nurses prepare drugs for patients at the emergency center of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Ruijin Hospital has been optimizing its emergency services amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai. More personnel have been assigned to reinforce the emergency capability. (Xinhua/Yuan Quan)
Medical workers transfer a patient to a bed at the emergency center of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Ruijin Hospital has been optimizing its emergency services amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai. More personnel have been assigned to reinforce the emergency capability. (Xinhua/Yuan Quan)
A nurse answers a call to get ready for incoming patients at the emergency center of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Ruijin Hospital has been optimizing its emergency services amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai. More personnel have been assigned to reinforce the emergency capability. (Xinhua/Yuan Quan)
Ambulances carrying patients arrive at the emergency center of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Ruijin Hospital has been optimizing its emergency services amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai. More personnel have been assigned to reinforce the emergency capability. (Xinhua/Yuan Quan)
A nurse prepares to give an intravenous therapy to a patient at the emergency center of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Ruijin Hospital has been optimizing its emergency services amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai. More personnel have been assigned to reinforce the emergency capability. (Xinhua/Yuan Quan)
A nurse works at the emergency center of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Ruijin Hospital has been optimizing its emergency services amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai. More personnel have been assigned to reinforce the emergency capability. (Xinhua/Yuan Quan)
A nurse communicates with a patient's relative at the emergency center of Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Ruijin Hospital has been optimizing its emergency services amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai. More personnel have been assigned to reinforce the emergency capability. (Xinhua/Yuan Quan)
