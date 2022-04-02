Shanghai screens over 14 mln people in 2nd phase of closed-off management
SHANGHAI, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Over 14 million Shanghai residents in Puxi, or areas west of the Huangpu River, took nucleic acid tests on Friday, amid the city's second phase of closed-off management, a local official told a press conference on Saturday.
Shanghai reported 260 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 6,051 asymptomatic carriers on Friday, said Wu Qianyu, an official with the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, attributing the daily rise in positive cases to a wider range of screening.
Starting on March 28, the megacity in east China began to enforce temporary closed-off management in two phases to track infections and curb the spread of the virus.
Mass nucleic acid testing in areas east of the Huangpu River started on March 28 with the first phase of closed-off management in place. The second phase of closed-off management came into force in areas west of the river on Friday.
Photos
Related Stories
- China plans to boost TCM role in infectious disease treatment
- Farm produce providers in Shanghai ensure supply of vegetables for residents under closed-off management
- Shanghai's largest temporary quarantine site operational
- Chinese mainland reports 2,086 new local COVID-19 cases
- COVID-19 transmission in Shanghai at rapidly rising stage: spokesperson
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.