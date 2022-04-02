Chinese mainland reports 2,086 new local COVID-19 cases
BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 2,086 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Friday, versus 1,787 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
Of the local cases reported Friday, 1,730 were in the northeastern province of Jilin, 260 in Shanghai, and 21 in Heilongjiang, another northeastern province.
Over a dozen other provincial-level regions also saw new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections.
Besides, a total of 43 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland, compared with 40 the previous day.
Following the recovery of 4,307 patients on Friday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment stood at 27,128, including 58 in critical conditions.
There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,638.
Photos
