COVID-19 highlights gaps in U.S. healthcare, public health infrastructure: report
(Xinhua) 08:41, April 02, 2022
LOS ANGELES, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed American life dramatically, and has certainly highlighted the gaps in U.S. healthcare and public health infrastructure, said a recent report of the Brookings Institution.
Americans were isolated for much of the pandemic. Many contracted COVID-19 and American families lost over 975,000 loved ones. Millions of Americans lost their jobs, said the report.
Life expectancy decreased, particularly for Black and Latino Americans. The pandemic has been particularly difficult for women, young people, and Black and Latino Americans, according to the report. The findings were based on a Brookings survey conducted from March 11 to 20 involving 1,015 respondents.
