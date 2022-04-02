Shanghai starts 2nd phase of closed-off management against COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:17, April 02, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman for nucleic acid test in Changning District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Shanghai has launched a nucleic acid testing campaign in areas west of the Huangpu River from Friday amid the second phase of the city's closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

SHANGHAI, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities.

As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management.

The megacity in east China on Monday began its two-phase enforcement of temporary closed-off management to track possible infections and curb the spread of the virus. Mass nucleic acid testing in areas including those on the east of the Huangpu River started Monday.

Shanghai has also tightened its virus control measures and encouraged its residents not to leave the city unless necessary.

From Saturday, people leaving the city will have to either show a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours together with a negative antigen testing result within 24 hours, or present a negative nucleic acid test within 24 hours.

Shanghai reported 358 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4,144 asymptomatic carriers on Thursday, Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai municipal health commission, told a press conference on Friday.

Community workers guide local residents to do nucleic acid test in Changning District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Shanghai has launched a nucleic acid testing campaign in areas west of the Huangpu River from Friday amid the second phase of the city's closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Community workers inform residents to come for nucleic acid test in Changning District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Shanghai has launched a nucleic acid testing campaign in areas west of the Huangpu River from Friday amid the second phase of the city's closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman for nucleic acid test in Putuo District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

Volunteers guide residents to do nucleic acid test in Putuo District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a little girl for nucleic acid test in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

Medical staff take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid test in Putuo District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

Aerial photo taken on the early morning of April 1, 2022 shows areas west of the Huangpu River in east China's Shanghai. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a boy for nucleic acid test in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Residents queue to do nucleic acid test at a community in Hongkou District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

A staff member registers information of a resident to do nucleic acid test at a residential community in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

Medical staff take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid test at a residential community in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A volunteer works at a nucleic acid testing site within a residential community in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Changning District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Shanghai has launched a nucleic acid testing campaign in areas west of the Huangpu River from Friday amid the second phase of the city's closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Community workers guide local residents to do nucleic acid test in Changning District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Shanghai has launched a nucleic acid testing campaign in areas west of the Huangpu River from Friday amid the second phase of the city's closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A community worker helps local residents register information before nucleic acid test in Changning District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Shanghai has launched a nucleic acid testing campaign in areas west of the Huangpu River from Friday amid the second phase of the city's closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Community workers inform residents to come for nucleic acid test in Changning District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Shanghai has launched a nucleic acid testing campaign in areas west of the Huangpu River from Friday amid the second phase of the city's closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman for nucleic acid test in Changning District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Shanghai has launched a nucleic acid testing campaign in areas west of the Huangpu River from Friday amid the second phase of the city's closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a senior citizen for nucleic acid test in Changning District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Shanghai has launched a nucleic acid testing campaign in areas west of the Huangpu River from Friday amid the second phase of the city's closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man for nucleic acid test in Changning District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. Shanghai has launched a nucleic acid testing campaign in areas west of the Huangpu River from Friday amid the second phase of the city's closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A community worker makes phone calls to arrange vegetables delivery at a residential community during night time in east China's Shanghai, March 31, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Community workers pack vegetables at a residential community during night time in east China's Shanghai, March 31, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Volunteers prepare for a nucleic acid testing campaign at a residential community during night time in east China's Shanghai, March 31, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A medical worker prepares to do nucleic acid test in the night time at Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, March 31, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A staff member delivers vegetables at a residential community during night time in east China's Shanghai, March 31, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows a big screen displaying "I Love Shanghai" in Chinese at the Bund in east China's Shanghai. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Local residents come to a hospital to do nucleic acid test in the night time at Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, March 31, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Staff process pepper at a vegetable warehouse in the early morning in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A nurse checks on the location of an ambulance online at Ruijin Hospital in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Yuan Quan)

Photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows the night view of the Bund in east China's Shanghai. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

A man rides a motorcycle is seen on Jiujiang Road during night time in east China's Shanghai, March 31, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

Staff process broccoli at a vegetable warehouse in the early morning in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities. As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)