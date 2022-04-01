Home>>
Over 88 pct Chinese fully vaccinated against COVID-19: official
(Xinhua) 17:08, April 01, 2022
BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China has fully vaccinated 88.11 percent of its population against COVID-19 as of Thursday, a Chinese health official said Friday.
As of Thursday, more than 3.27 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered across the Chinese mainland, and over 1.24 billion people had been fully vaccinated, Lei Zhenglong, an official with the National Health Commission, told a press conference.
Around 224 million people over the age of 60 had been vaccinated. Of these, over 212 million people had been fully vaccinated, and over 143 million people had received booster shots, Lei said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Health official warns against abandoning epidemic prevention in China
- Bangladeshis in China's province feel safe with anti-COVID measures
- U.S. begins clinical trial evaluating second COVID-19 booster shots in adults
- COVID-hit Shanghai to screen 16 mln people in second phase of closed-off management
- U.S. faces funding shortages amid efforts to contain COVID-19 spread
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.