Bangladeshis in China's province feel safe with anti-COVID measures

Xinhua) 08:48, April 01, 2022

DHAKA, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Bangladeshis in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangxi said China makes them feel safe with prompt measures to control the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 this month.

Some 100 Bangladeshis still live in Jiangxi even though many from Bangladesh left the province when the pandemic began.

"As though we are in lockdown, but we are safe and warm," Mohammad Akbar Hossen, a Bangladeshi student at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, was quoted as saying in a recent report by The Business Standard, a Bangladeshi English newspaper.

"The Chinese government has taken the 'Zero Covid Policy' of prevention and control measures, which is good, really good decision. I appreciate the great work done by the university and the leaders of the People's Republic of China," said the student.

Another Bangladeshi student from East China Jiaotong University, Md Abir Hossan, told the Bangladeshi business daily that "I really want to thank the Chinese government and my university for taking some important steps to fight against the pandemic. These important steps make me feel that I am living in one of the safest countries in the world."

The student said that "The most impressive thing was the humanity of the Chines people. I have learned from this pandemic that if we want to recover from some bad things we have to work together."

