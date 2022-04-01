Anti-epidemic situation in China complicated: official

April 01, 2022

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese health official on Friday noted that China is facing a severe and complicated anti-epidemic situation.

Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, made the remarks at a press conference, saying China has seen a rapid increase in newly confirmed local cases and asymptomatic carriers in many places across the country.

Community transmission has not been stemmed in some areas, and the affected areas have been further expanded, Mi said.

