Most residents in U.S. California favor continuing COVID-19 restrictions: survey

Xinhua) 08:29, April 02, 2022

LOS ANGELES, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Though most coronavirus-related policies are expiring and cases remain low in California, a new survey showed that most residents in the most populous U.S. state are in favor of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, even if this means having some restrictions.

The results of the statewide survey from the Public Policy Institute of California were posted on the website of the non-profit research institution on Wednesday. The survey, fielded from March 6-17 of 1,672 adults, showed that more than six in ten Californians still favor COVID-19 restrictions. Of those surveyed, 46 percent favor strongly, 18 percent favor somewhat.

The survey showed surprisingly large gender differences on this issue as women (57 percent) are far more likely to strongly favor controlling the spread than men (35 percent).

Across racial/ethnic groups, Latinos are most likely to strongly favor controlling the spread. Californians with lower educational levels and incomes are more likely to strongly support controlling the spread than those with higher educational and income levels, according to the survey.

Additionally, a majority of Californians (57 percent) favor requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine to be able to enter large outdoor gatherings or certain indoor spaces such as restaurants, bars, and gyms, while 41 percent oppose this requirement. Women (62 percent) are more likely than men (52 percent) to favor requiring proof of vaccines.

California, once an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, continues its decline in new cases in recent weeks. The state, home to around 40 million residents, has reported 8,494,005 cases and 88,207 related deaths as of Friday, according to the California Department of Public Health.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)