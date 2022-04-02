Taiwan reports 236 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:51, April 02, 2022

TAIPEI, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported 236 new COVID-19 cases, including 104 locally transmitted infections and 132 imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Friday.

It is the first time the daily number of new local cases in Taiwan has exceeded 100 this year, the agency said, and Taiwan now has 20 transmission chains of unknown origin.

Of the new local infections, New Taipei had the highest number at 40, followed by 20 each in Taoyuan and Keelung, and 12 in Taipei.

To date, Taiwan has reported 23,629 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,973 were local infections.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)