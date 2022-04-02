China to offer more nucleic acid testing to students, teachers

Xinhua) 09:35, April 02, 2022

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has planned to increase the frequency of regular nucleic acid testing for students and school staff, offering those in key positions weekly testing.

Strict campus management should be carried out to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, the ministry said at a recent video conference on epidemic control and prevention.

The ministry stressed that schools nationwide should stick to the dynamic zero-COVID policy, while improving emergency plans for epidemic prevention and control to ensure the smooth and orderly work of education and teaching.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)