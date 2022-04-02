Home>>
COVID-19 transmission in Shanghai at rapidly rising stage: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 09:57, April 02, 2022
BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The transmission of COVID-19 in Shanghai is in a period of "rapidly rising," and the city is expected to see more infections in the near future, said a senior health official on Friday.
The total infections in Shanghai topped 36,000 in March, and have spread to other regions, said Lei Zhenglong with the National Health Commission (NHC) at a press conference.
In the past month, China has seen 103,965 locally transmitted cases in 29 provincial-level regions, with around 90 percent cases reported in the northeastern province of Jilin and Shanghai, according to the NHC.
