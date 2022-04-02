Farm produce providers in Shanghai ensure supply of vegetables for residents under closed-off management

Xinhua) 14:15, April 02, 2022

A deliveryman loads goods onto his vehicle in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

Farm produce providers in Shanghai have been making efforts to ensure the supply of vegetables for residents under temporary closed-off management.

The second phase of closed-off management in Shanghai has come into force in areas west of the Huangpu River on Friday amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to local authorities.

As scheduled, nucleic acid testing will be held from Friday to April 5 for around 16 million people, and 12 districts will be put under temporary closed-off management. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A deliveryman delivers goods in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

A staff member works at a warehouse in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

A delivery vehicle carrying loads of goods is seen outside a warehouse in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

Staff members work at a vegetable warehouse in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

Staff members work at a vegetable warehouse in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

A deliveryman carries goods in east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

A staff member works at a vegetable warehouse in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

A deliveryman works outside a warehouse in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

A staff member works at a warehouse in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

Staff members work at a vegetable warehouse in Songjiang District, east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

Staff members work at a vegetable warehouse in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

Staff members work at a vegetable warehouse in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

A staff member works at a warehouse in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

Staff members work at a vegetable warehouse in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022.

