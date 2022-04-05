Makeshift hospital at China Flower Expo park opens in Shanghai
Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows the makeshift hospital at the China Flower Expo park in Chongming District of east China's Shanghai.
The makeshift hospital at the China Flower Expo park opened on Monday, receiving the first batch of 1,300 mild cases and asymptomatic carriers. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows a view of the makeshift hospital at the China Flower Expo park in Chongming District of east China's Shanghai.
The makeshift hospital at the China Flower Expo park opened on Monday, receiving the first batch of 1,300 mild cases and asymptomatic carriers. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows a view of the makeshift hospital at the China Flower Expo park in Chongming District of east China's Shanghai.
The makeshift hospital at the China Flower Expo park opened on Monday, receiving the first batch of 1,300 mild cases and asymptomatic carriers. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai launches citywide nucleic acid testing campaign
- Shanghai screens over 24 mln residents for COVID-19 in one day
- Shanghai races to ensure daily supplies amid fight against COVID-19
- Shanghai port runs normally amid COVID-19 resurgence
- Medical workers from Jiangxi, Shandong to help fight COVID-19 in Shanghai
- Shanghai launches citywide antigen testing amid COVID-19 resurgence
- Shanghai launches citywide antigen testing
- Ruijin Hospital optimizing emergency services in Shanghai
- Farm produce providers in Shanghai ensure supply of vegetables for residents under closed-off management
- Bird's eye view of Puxi area under temporary closed-off management
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.