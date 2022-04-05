Makeshift hospital at China Flower Expo park opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 13:33, April 05, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows the makeshift hospital at the China Flower Expo park in Chongming District of east China's Shanghai.

The makeshift hospital at the China Flower Expo park opened on Monday, receiving the first batch of 1,300 mild cases and asymptomatic carriers. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

