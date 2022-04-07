Shanghai converts National Exhibition and Convention Center into makeshift hospital
People work at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in east China's Shanghai, April 6, 2022. Shanghai is converting the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) into a makeshift hospital with a planned capacity of 40,000 beds. Upon completion, it is expected to act as the biggest such hospital for those testing positive for COVID-19 in the metropolis. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Photos
