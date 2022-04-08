Medics from Fujian leave for Shanghai to aid in battle against COVID-19 resurgence

April 08, 2022

Medics gather before boarding for east China's Shanghai at Changle Airport in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 7, 2022. A total of 1,730 supportive medics from Fujian Province set off on Thursday from Fuzhou and Xiamen to Shanghai to aid in the battle against the resurging COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

