Shanghai to conduct new round of citywide COVID-19 screening
(Xinhua) 13:48, April 09, 2022
SHANGHAI, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai will conduct a new round of citywide COVID-19 screenings, an official told a press conference on Saturday morning.
Based on the test results, the city will manage different areas according to the risk levels.
