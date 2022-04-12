Medical workers offer tutoring services for children at makeshift COVID-19 hospital in Shanghai

People's Daily Online) 15:52, April 12, 2022

Medical workers who are currently assisting Shanghai in its ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic have started to offer tutoring services for children who tested positive for COVID-19, at a Fangcang makeshift hospital built inside the city’s Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Doctors help children who are currently hospitalized at the Fangcang makeshift hospital for COVID-19 treatment with their homework. (Photo from Tongji Hospital affiliated to the Tongji Medical College of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology)

A total of 347 children are currently being hospitalized at the Fangcang makeshift hospital for COVID-19 treatment. The hospital is now temporarily staffed with medical workers from 19 hospitals from central China’s Hubei Province.

During their off-duty hours, the medical workers, most of whom have obtained master’s degrees or doctoral degrees, will help the children with their homework and online learning, and give painting and calligraphy classes to them in an effort to enrich the life of the children during their stay at the hospital.

Photo shows paintings drawn by children currently hospitalized at the Fangcang makeshift hospital for COVID-19 treatment that were created to show their gratitude towards medical workers who have taken care of them over the past few days. (Photo from Tongji Hospital affiliated to the Tongji Medical College of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology)

“My husband is a middle school teacher and I learned quite a lot of teaching methods from him. I also helped my relatives’ children with their homework. So I think I can contribute to the teaching activities here and make sure the children don’t lag behind in their academic studies,” said Zhou Ying, a medical worker from Tongji Hospital affiliated to the Tongji Medical College of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

The doctors plan to offer a series of courses on children’s health knowledge, including eye protection, oral care, and nutrition.

A doctor helps children currently hospitalized at the Fangcang makeshift hospital for COVID-19 treatment with their homework. (Photo from Tongji Hospital affiliated to the Tongji Medical College of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology)

