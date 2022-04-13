21 U.S. states sue to stop COVID-19 face mask mandates on public transit: Forbes

Xinhua) 09:14, April 13, 2022

LOS ANGELES, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Florida is leading 20 other U.S. states in a multistate lawsuit against face mask mandates on public transit and in transportation hubs, said a report of the U.S. business magazine Forbes.

According to a March 29 announcement from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida along with 20 other states including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina and Virginia has been taking legal action.

The preponderance of evidence, however, indicates that mask wearing reduces transmissibility and contact by reducing transmission of infected respiratory particles, said the report.

"Eliminating face mask use prematurely will leave our society even more vulnerable to another COVID-19 surge," said the report.

One of the biggest tragedies of this pandemic has been the continued politicization of COVID-19 and COVID-19 precautions, said the report.

