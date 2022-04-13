Deliveryman of Hema Fresh sends orders amid COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:45, April 13, 2022

Zhang Tonghua receives his food packages in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022. On April 10, E-commerce platform Hema Fresh, Alibaba's fresh-food chain, received an online order for food including vegetables, instant noodles, steamed buns and bread which needed to be delivered to Haibao wharf at about 10 kilometers away. Zhu Yongkang, deliveryman of Hema Fresh, decided to send this order although he said that he usually only work within three kilometers around the store. He set off on a delivery bike with a spare battery. He knew that in this special period, every package might help relieve the pressure of people under quarantine. When Zhu arrived at Haibao wharf, he was blocked by a fence. Due to the regulations on epidemic control, deliverymen cannot enter. A manager of the wharf helped him transfer the food package to the consignee Zhang Tonghua. Zhang Tonghua is a cargo ship owner from east China's Jiangsu Province. Due to the prevention and control measures, he could not dock to Shanghai. He had to temporarily moor at the shore close to Haibao wharf, but could not land and purchase daily necessities. He was so excited when receiving the food delivered to him. (Xinhua/Li He)

Deliveryman Zhu Yongkang arrives at Haibao wharf in Yangpu District, east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

A staff member of Haibao wharf helps transfer the food packages to Zhang Tonghua in Yangpu District, east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Zhang Tonghua (up) leaves his ship to receive his food packages in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Deliveryman Zhu Yongkang heads to Haibao wharf in Yangpu District, east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the food ordered by Zhang Tonghua in Yangpu District, east China's Shanghai.

Deliveryman Zhu Yongkang contacts the consignee Zhang Tonghua at Haibao wharf in Yangpu District, east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Zhang Tonghua (up) transfers the food to his ship in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Deliveryman Zhu Yongkang puts on protective suit before leaving a Hema Fresh store in Yangpu District, east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

A staff member of Haibao wharf help transfer the food packages to Zhang Tonghua in Yangpu District, east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Deliveryman Zhu Yongkang (L) shows his health code at a Hema Fresh store in Yangpu District, east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Deliveryman Zhu Yongkang heads to Haibao wharf in Yangpu District, east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Deliveryman Zhu Yongkang loads the food packages on his bike in Yangpu District, east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Zhang Tonghua carries the food to his ship in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Deliveryman Zhu Yongkang arrives at Haibao wharf in Yangpu District, east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

Zhang Tonghua receives his food packages in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022.

