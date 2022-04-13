Shanghai Customs improves efficiency amid COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 14:28, April 13, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Customs has introduced targeted measures to improve its operating efficiency in the face of a local COVID-19 resurgence, the customs announced Tuesday evening.

According to the customs, import and export declarations can now be completed online, while goods inspection can be conducted without the staffers of enterprises in attendance.

Green channels will be opened for inspection of key commodities essential to people's livelihoods, it noted.

The customs advised enterprises to strengthen coordination with multiple parties including freight forwarding agents and freight depots to accelerate goods pickup.

Shanghai is China's largest trading port city. In 2021, the port of Shanghai notched up an annual container throughput of more than 47 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), ranking first in the world for the 12th consecutive year.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)