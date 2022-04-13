China steps up COVID-19 response in schools
BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health and education departments have upgraded COVID-19 prevention and control measures in schools to cope with the latest outbreak.
Universities, kindergartens, and middle and primary schools are required to tighten daily monitoring of the health of students and the faculty. They must collect body-temperature reports and follow up on those on sick leave, said the latest COVID-19 response guideline released by the National Health Commission and the Ministry of Education on Tuesday.
They should also regularly administer nucleic acid tests to students, the faculty, and staff.
Schools should have emergency response plans for COVID-19-positive cases so that patients can be swiftly shipped out, risk groups identified and quarantined, and venues disinfected.
Students aged above three are encouraged to take COVID-19 vaccines, and those aged above 18 are to receive boosters.
