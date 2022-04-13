Home>>
Shanghai upholds differentiated COVID-19 containment measures
(CGTN) 13:54, April 13, 2022
East China's Shanghai has upheld differentiated prevention and control measures in its fight against the current COVID-19 resurgence to realize the "dynamic zero-case" target as soon as possible. The municipal government has divided the city into three types of areas – 7,624 "lockdown areas" that are still sealed off, 2,460 "controlled areas" that have had no new infections for a week, and 7,565 "prevention areas" that have been opened up after two weeks of no positive cases.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 1,500 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 1,678 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Dynamic zero-COVID approach best choice for China: health expert
- China steps up COVID-19 response in schools
- China at critical point in fight against COVID-19: health spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.