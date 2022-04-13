Shanghai upholds differentiated COVID-19 containment measures

CGTN) 13:54, April 13, 2022

East China's Shanghai has upheld differentiated prevention and control measures in its fight against the current COVID-19 resurgence to realize the "dynamic zero-case" target as soon as possible. The municipal government has divided the city into three types of areas – 7,624 "lockdown areas" that are still sealed off, 2,460 "controlled areas" that have had no new infections for a week, and 7,565 "prevention areas" that have been opened up after two weeks of no positive cases.

