China's Nanjing to build four makeshift hospitals

Xinhua) 10:05, April 13, 2022

Staff members work at the makeshift hospital of Nanjing International Expo Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A robot undergos disinfection tests at the makeshift hospital of Nanjing Youth Olympics Games Sports Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff members work at the makeshift hospital of Nanjing International Expo Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of the makeshift hospital of Nanjing International Expo Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of the makeshift hospital of Nanjing Youth Olympics Games Sports Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of the makeshift hospital of Nanjing Youth Olympics Games Sports Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member works at the makeshift hospital of Nanjing International Expo Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Combo aerial photos taken on April 11, 2022 shows the exterior of Nanjing Youth Olympics Games Sports Park (top) and the makeshift hospital inside the park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of the makeshift hospital of Nanjing International Expo Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of the makeshift hospital of Nanjing Youth Olympics Games Sports Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member works at the makeshift hospital of Nanjing International Expo Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of the makeshift hospital of Nanjing International Expo Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member works at the makeshift hospital of Nanjing International Expo Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of the makeshift hospital of Nanjing Youth Olympics Games Sports Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member works at the makeshift hospital of Nanjing International Expo Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member works at the makeshift hospital in Nanjing Youth Olympics Games Sports Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2022. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of the makeshift hospital of Nanjing Youth Olympics Games Sports Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows the interior view of the makeshift hospital of Nanjing International Expo Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission. The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said. All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly. The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)