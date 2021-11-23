Shanghai hospitals provide free accommodation for patients, families coming from afar in search of medical treatments in the city

People's Daily Online) 17:35, November 23, 2021

The Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, together with other hospitals in Shanghai, are doing a great job by providing free accommodation for children suffering from serious illnesses when they come to Shanghai from elsewhere outside the city to seek medical treatment. A total of 400 patients and their families have been temporarily housed in designated apartments for more than 3,500 days.

Xiao Xuan (not her real name), who is a cancer patient at a hospital in Shanghai, has recently been receiving chemotherapy during repeated stays at the hospital. Every time when Xiao Xuan’s mother took the girl to Shanghai to seek medical treatment, they would live in an apartment specially prepared for patients and their families just like in their case.

When they arrived at the apartment during their 11th trip for medical treatment, the mother and the daughter found that a washing machine, a refrigerator and an electric cooker, among other household appliances, had been placed inside the house. They immediately came to appreciate the thoughtful arrangements the hospital had made to provide them with a cozy and convenient living space.

The benevolent deeds of the hospitals in Shanghai have touched the hearts of many netizens, with some expressing their hopes that such an approach might be further promoted at hospitals located across the country so as to help more patients who leave their hometowns to seek out treatments in faraway cities, in this way assisting them to get through a difficult time.

