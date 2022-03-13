Temporary hospital under construction in Changchun, Jilin

Xinhua) 21:53, March 13, 2022

Photo taken on March 12, 2022 shows a temporary hospital under construction at Changchun International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province. With more than 1,500 beds, the temporary hospital at Changchun International Convention and Exhibition Center is under construction. Meanwhile, a temporary isolation site with more than 700 beds will also be set up in other pavilions near the temporary hospital. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

