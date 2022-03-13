Temporary hospital under construction in Changchun, Jilin
Photo taken on March 12, 2022 shows a temporary hospital under construction at Changchun International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province. With more than 1,500 beds, the temporary hospital at Changchun International Convention and Exhibition Center is under construction. Meanwhile, a temporary isolation site with more than 700 beds will also be set up in other pavilions near the temporary hospital. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)
Photo taken on March 12, 2022 shows a temporary hospital under construction at Changchun International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province. With more than 1,500 beds, the temporary hospital at Changchun International Convention and Exhibition Center is under construction. Meanwhile, a temporary isolation site with more than 700 beds will also be set up in other pavilions near the temporary hospital. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)
Workers are seen at a temporary hospital under construction at Changchun International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, March 12, 2022. With more than 1,500 beds, the temporary hospital at Changchun International Convention and Exhibition Center is under construction. Meanwhile, a temporary isolation site with more than 700 beds will also be set up in other pavilions near the temporary hospital. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Shanghai hospitals provide free accommodation for patients, families coming from afar in search of medical treatments in the city
- Chinese authorities issue directive to beef up hospital security
- Celebration held to mark 100th Peking Union Medical College Hospital founding anniversary
- Chinese hospitals asked to keep adequate epidemic control staff
- Over 1,600 internet hospitals established in China
- China to steer public hospitals onto path of quality development in 5 years
- China's urban hospitals assist over 800 poor counties
- China urges community-level hospitals to improve services for elderly people
- 98-year-old COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital
- Wuhan builds mini libraries in temporary COVID-19 hospitals
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.