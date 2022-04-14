We Are China

Shanghai reports 2,573 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 25,146 asymptomatic carriers

Xinhua) 10:08, April 14, 2022

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows a view of Pudong New Area in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

SHANGHAI, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported 2,573 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 25,146 local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

