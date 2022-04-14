Liaoning sends food supplies to support Shanghai in battle against COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:28, April 14, 2022

A truck loaded with food for Shanghai drives into a ship at Dalian Port, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 12, 2022. The commercial department of Liaoning organized about 2,300 tons of rice, flour, cooking oil, vegetables and other food for citizens in Shanghai to overcome a local COVID-19 resurgence. The first batch of 900 tons of living materials were shipped from Dalian on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

Volunteers transport vegetable in an agricultural products distribution center in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 11, 2022. The commercial department of Liaoning organized about 2,300 tons of rice, flour, cooking oil, vegetables and other food for citizens in Shanghai to overcome a local COVID-19 resurgence. The first batch of 900 tons of living materials were shipped from Dalian on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows volunteers sorting vegetable in an agricultural products distribution center in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 11, 2022. The commercial department of Liaoning organized about 2,300 tons of rice, flour, cooking oil, vegetables and other food for citizens in Shanghai to overcome a local COVID-19 resurgence. The first batch of 900 tons of living materials were shipped from Dalian on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

