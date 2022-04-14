Home>>
2,024 COVID patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:10, April 14, 2022
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2,024 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its Thursday report.
According to the commission, 37,636 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland on Wednesday.
A total of 143,922 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the mainland after recovery by the end of Wednesday, the report showed.
