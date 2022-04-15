Medical team from Chongqing leaves for Shanghai
Medics gather before departing for Shanghai in Chongqing, southwest China, April 14, 2022. A medical team of 1,567 medics departed from Chongqing on Thursday to aid the battle against resurging COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Medics board on buses heading to the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in Chongqing, southwest China, April 14, 2022. A medical team of 1,567 medics departed from Chongqing on Thursday to aid the battle against resurging COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Medics take buses heading to the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in Chongqing, southwest China, April 14, 2022. A medical team of 1,567 medics departed from Chongqing on Thursday to aid the battle against resurging COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
