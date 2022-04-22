Seniors encouraged to take COVID-19 vaccines in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 10:24, April 22, 2022

A medical worker injects COVID-19 vaccine for a senior citizen in Fengxian District of Shanghai, April 21, 2022. Senior citizens are encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccines in Shanghai. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

