Turkish expat tells his story amid Shanghai's lockdown

(People's Daily App) 14:00, April 21, 2022

Tarik Temucin, General Manager of Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, a Turk who has been living in Shanghai for almost six years, shared his story during the closed-off period.

In this video, Temucin talked about how volunteers helped expats register for coronavirus tests through local apps and the considerate medical services. He also applauded measures the Shanghai government took, which helped contain the virus surge.

As an expat, Temucin prefers to look at Shanghai's lockdown in a positive way because it gives local residents an opportunity to get close to their families and community members. Let's take a look at his views.

(Compiled by Chen Rui)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)