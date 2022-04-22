Home>>
Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,698 asymptomatic
(Xinhua) 10:08, April 22, 2022
SHANGHAI, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 1,931 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15,698 local asymptomatic carriers on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.
