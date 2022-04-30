Most foreign firms view China as main strategic market: trade council

Xinhua) 14:32, April 30, 2022

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The majority of foreign companies in China still see the country as one of their main strategic markets, despite challenges to their businesses triggered by COVID-19 resurgences, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Some 86 percent of surveyed foreign enterprises are satisfied with China's policies on stabilizing foreign investment, CCPIT spokesperson Yu Yi told a Friday press conference, citing a survey conducted by the trade council on the difficulties faced by foreign enterprises and their demands.

Most companies surveyed said the guideline on building a unified domestic market is beneficial for foreign enterprises investing in China, as the document greatly boosts their confidence in maintaining stable operations and expanding investment in the country.

They also expressed hope that China will gradually expand opening-up in more service sectors.

Some enterprises said they hope that local governments will improve cross-border trade services, unveil detailed rules for implementing environmental protection policies, continue to carry out tax and fee cuts, and accelerate the implementation of major projects.

